Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring, a global charity program brought into existence by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry of Economic Affairs announced the top three winning proposals today been the 26th day of January 2022.

And these winner project proposals incliude: Solar Solutions for Indigenous Māori Communities (New Zealand), Educating and Empowering the Community through Mobile Kart (the Philippines), and One-day Medical Tour and Same-day Denture Delivery – Mobile Digital Denture Clinic & Oral Health Service Project (Taiwan).

The Director General of BOFT in the person of Cynthia Kiang issued certificates to the winners virtually during the awards event today. The proposal project that was selected according to BOFT, would be giving grant for immediate execution and implementation with the intention of promoting kindness and good will in the targeted local communities.

With this year conference theme titled Sharing is Caring, which was the first of its kind garnered thought provoking ideas from all nook and crannies of the world incorporating Taiwan Excellence global winning products with the aim to address environmental and social challenges. To the amazement of the organizers, a total of 781 proposals were received from 61 countries respectively. And the credible and competent ones were selected for the final round.

Cynthia Kiang was so much delighted to see influx of so many participant for this year campaign been the first of its kind. In her words Kiang said “we could feel that love and care are everywhere in the world.” She went further saying “at the same time, the Taiwan Excellence winning companies will continue to spare no efforts in pushing forward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) via the Campaign.”

A team member of the wining proposal project titled ‘Solar Solutions for Indigenous Māori Communities’ from New Zealand Marareia Hamilton, stated the fact that she has been stack devotee to the development of Maori Communities thereby producing workable business process for the locals. That in the local communities, the stability of power is of great concern. And this is the reason she and her team put together a proposal project that will enable the installation of solar panels from Taiwan and ensure the construction of a self-sustaining green power generation system within the targeted local communities. For lighting up the Maori communities which in turn would strengthen the bond between New Zealand and Taiwan, Marareia expressed her special thanks to Taiwanese Excellence for making this impossibility possible.

Furthermore, the winning proposal titled ‘Educating and Empowering the Community through Mobile Kart’ from the Philippines aims to bridge the gap between the remote villages and cities while elevating environmental security. A mobile classroom – a kart ignited by solar panels was set up by the winning team. This technology is equipped with laptops and internet connectivity and will enable less privileged children in the remote areas learn the usage of the computers therefore getting akin to new things. Jonathan J. Catilla who happens to be the proposer of the project expressed his excitement for the selection of the project. That the idea, would promote education in the rural areas regardless of distance. Due to the technology of the mobile kart classroom.

The third winning proposal from Yilan, Taiwan: ‘One-day Medical Tour and Same-day Denture Delivery – Mobile Digital Denture Clinic & Oral Health Service Project’ aims to care for the health of the aged people in the rural communities with the aid of a medical mobile van equipped with dental care gadgets for measuring bio data. It was guaranteed by the team that the quality of health care services is only possible through the usage of Taiwan Excellence global winning products.

The director general of Bureau of Foreign Trade Cynthia Kiang presented the lucky draw grand price award to three winners who predicted any of the three selected project proposals. And these winners were from Taiwan and New Zealand respectively. It was observed that these winners could have won a minimum cash price of NT$50,000.

See the lucky draw winner list at https://share-care.taiwanexcellence.org/

Stepping up to the podium, Professor Jou – Jou Chu from National Chung University gave the remark of the selection panel. Stating the panel’s position, Professor Chu said that the selection process was based on competency and credibility. That all three winners’ proposals explored Taiwan’s Global Excellence objectives thereby capturing the conference theme of Sharing is Caring as a way of giving back to the Community through charity. Conclusively, Professor Chu congratulated the winners for their proposed project outstanding performances.

Country

Winning Proposals

New Zealand

Solar Solutions for Indigenous Māori Communities

The

Philippines

Educating and Empowering the Community Through Mobile Kart

Taiwan

One-day Medical Tour and Same-day Denture Delivery- Mobile Digital Denture Clinic & Oral Health Service Project

Contact:

Mark Wu, Executive Director, Strategic Marketing Department,

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Tel: (02) 2725-5200 #1300

Email: [email protected]