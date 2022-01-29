In the bid to tackle insecurity in the riverine areas and the state in general, the management of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State is organising an all stakeholders security watch conference to proffer solutions to insecurity and also take steps to prevent the commission of a crime.

Among those expected at the conference are military personnel from the Army and Navy, officials of the civil defence corps, officials of the regional security outfit, Amotekun among others.

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will be the Chief Host at the event.

Speaking on the need for the event, the Executive Chairman of the LG, Folawe Sipasi-Aluko, said traditional rulers would also be present at the event.

“The conference is to bring relevant people together in an effort to mitigate the peculiar security challenges within the local government.

“Participants are expected to appraise the expected role of traditional institutions with respect to community security and help provide insights to practically appraise and elucidate on the expected role of traditional rulers in fostering communal security in Ese Odo Local Government and also to unveil the Ese-Odo Local Government ‘Know Your Neighbour Initiative’ as a strategic collaborative security watch road map, among others.

“The security of a community is paramount to achieving peace, progress and development. Hence, it is a collective effort where everyone must participate to improve the security of our people. So Ese-Odo Local Government area of Ondo State is leading the pack as it has gathered its think-tank team to give thoughts on community security and policing.

“It is also worthy of note that the role of the traditional institution is very crucial in our local communities if it must under pin the root of the security challenges in the local government area. This is partly because crime is perpetrated at the grassroots which are the various towns and villages where the traditional rulers hold sway. In addition, they are the gatekeepers of their communities,” Sipasi-Aluko said.

The event Coordinator, Hon. Tob Loko, explained that some of the guest speakers at the conference are Her Excellency, Nigerian High Commissioner/ Ambassador to Jamaica, Belize and Dominican Republic, Dr Maureen Tamuno, the Vice Chancellor University of Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, Commissioner of Police in-charge of Community Policing, Adewale Harry Ayodele, Chief Adetunji Adeleye Special Adviser Security Matters/ Commandant of Amotekun in Ondo State, Professor Ali Alao Babatunde, Distinguished Professor of Technologies Management and Security, Temitope Olodo, Co-founder and Head of Africa Security Forum, ASF.