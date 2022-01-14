After the momentum generated by his previous single “Alle-Oop,” South African rapper-songwriter T-Bird continues his hot streak with the release of an EP.

When an artist does not care about popularity and hype, it means we can wait for something special coming from them. Multi-talented Nigerian-born and South African based artist, T-Bird has unveiled his new EP Trapville, and the 12-track project is epic, spiritual, and awakening all together.



The artist uses mixes of smooth and rhythmic bars along with pop beats, dance elements, and powerful drill. His lyricism is unapologetically honest, while his sound is heavy and mature. T-Bird’s impressive vocals are soul-stirring and, in some parts, even heart-breaking.

The artist’s hard work, raw talent, and selfless dedication make it impossible not to feel moved by his craft.

2022 is off to a great start for T-Bird, with a powerful EP creating excitement for everything to follow next.