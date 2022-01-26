By Jacob Ajom, Reporting from Cameroon

The scenes on the streets of major Cameroonian cities after the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon defeated debutants Comoros 2-1 in the Round 16 encounter at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations were unbelievable. Celebrations continued till the early hours of yesterday morning.

In Garoua, where Sports Vanguard is domiciled, thousands of football fans poured into the streets. The fans, men, women, young and old, who, after the referee’s final whistle which signaled the end of the match went wild in excitement as they sang, drummed and danced to rhythmic drumming and blaring Vuvuzelas,

Most of the fans were apprehensive, throughout the match, particularly after Youssouf M’Changama netted in the 81st to reduce the tally. The Comoros, who were reduced to 10 minutes early in the first half, were so impressive that the fans were so relieved when the encounter ended 2-1, in Cameroon’s favour.

Seven people were seriously injured among the 38. The government was taking care of them in various hospitals in the capital Yaounde where the mishap occurred, said Sadi.

As football fans were celebrating all over the country the 2-1 victory the Indomitable Lions recorded against Comoros, in Olembe, where the match took place was in mourning as no fewer than eight fans lost their lives and 38 injured. Of the 38 injured, seven were seriously injured. at the stadium.

The tragedy occurred as football fans tried to make their way into the stadium where a crucial knockout game between Cameroon and Comoros was being played.

Minister of Communication Rene Emmanuel Sadi said on Tuesday, “While welcoming the enthusiasm shown by the Cameroonian population since the beginning of AFCON on our soil, the government once again appeals to the sense of responsibility, discipline and good citizenship of all for the total success of this major sporting event, while at the same time giving the assurance that all the necessary arrangements will continue to be made for this purpose,” he said.

The incident was a dent to the near-perfect organisation of the AFCON which had run seamlessly smooth. It also calls to question, the ability of the security agencies to control affairs, knowing the emotion, passion and commitment ordinary Cameroonians attach to football.

