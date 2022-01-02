The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023, SWAGA’23 has commiserated with the family of late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland on his recent transition to join his ancestors.

The 93-years-old monarch who reportedly passed away in the early hours of Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state, was crowned the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan on March 4, 2016.

Speaking on behalf of SWAGA 2023 today, the National Vice Chairman, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, extolled the virtues of the late traditional ruler.

“The death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji is a loss to the entire Yoruba race.”

Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadanland, recalled that:

“When we launched SWAGA 2023 in Ibadan on December 15th 2020, to call for support for the former Governor of Lagos State and the National leader of the ruling APC, as we persuade him to contest the Presidency of Nigeria in 2023, it was the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji who was the first traditional ruler that endorsed SWAGA 2023.

“Baba was development-driven. He was committed to the preservation of Ibadan cultural values.

“Like others before him, he did his best and was always ready to celebrate any of his subjects doing wonderfully well in their chosen fields. He also liked non-indigenes too. He was also religious.

“We pray Allah grant him Aljannah Fridaus. We also pray that Allah grant the Oyo state Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the family of the late Olubadan and the entire people of Ibadan, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Senator Akanbi added.