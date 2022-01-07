.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday suspended the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru and the Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo for negligence and dereliction of duty.

The suspension is for one month even as he described it as a “working suspension”.

According to a statement by Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, the suspension of the Government officials was with immediate effect.

“Following the directive of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Uguru and SSA to Governor on Education, Dr Obianuju Alo are hereby directed to proceed on one-month working suspension, with immediate effect.

“The working suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

“All concerned are requested to take note and ensure strict compliance to this directive.

