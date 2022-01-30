By Kingsley Omonobi

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Commander of the Police Ịntelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, on Saturday made an appearance at the wedding Fatiha of Maina Alkali, the son of Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba in Maiduguri, Borno state.

DCP Kyari who had been off his Facebook and Instagram handles following his suspension on July 2021 over alleged complicity in the $1.1million internet fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi (Ramon Abass) and four others, which he (Kyari) denies, personally posted pictures of his appearance at the wedding.

Recall that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had alleged that Hushpuppi paid $20,600 to two bank accounts allegedly provided by Kyari on January 20, 2020.

Before Saturday’s wedding Fatiha, which took place at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, Kyari had not been seen in public functions or activities

The ‘Supercop’ as he is fondly referred to in Police circles and a Borno indigene on Saturday took to his Facebook page with over 450,000 followers to share photos from the wedding ceremony.

Kyari wrote, “Today At the wedding of our younger brother Maina Alkali in Maiduguri my home town.

“May GOD bless their union with Happiness, Prosperity and Beautiful children, Ameen Ameen.”

DCP Kyari was seen in some of the pictures shaking hands with immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana among others.

The wedding also had in attendance, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan; several governors, former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; among other dignitaries.

It would be recalled that the Police Service Commission, the organ responsible for discipline of Police officer’s accused of infraction’s recently rejected the investigation report carried out by the DIG Joseph Egbunike panel of the alleged involvement of DCP Abba Kyari in the Huspuppi scandal and sent it back to Force headquarters.

A source who explained to Vanguard the reasons why the investigation report was rejected said, “According to the legal advice from the Attorney General of the Federation to the IGP, there’s a prima facie case but the evidence adduced by the investigation panel cannot be used to convict Kyari in any court.

“So he (AGF) advised that proper investigation be done. We (PSC) agreed.”

The PSC has given the Police headquarters 14 days to review the investigation and submit another report on the investigation.