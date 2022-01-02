

—Prays for temperate, healing winds of an economic turnaround in 2022

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, said that Nigerians have every cause to praise God for surviving harsh economic conditions, insecurity and the global coronavirus pandemic that they faced in 2021.

IPAC also said it has the hope that 2022 will come with temperate and healing winds of economic turnaround, recovery and attendant prosperity as well as the atmosphere of security and stability.

These were contained in the new year message by the IPAC national executive committee signed by its chairman, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani.

While felicitating with Nigerians and wishing them a prosperous new year, the IPAC national chairman appealed for the restoration of the known cherished culture of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among all the component nationalities and communities of the country

Engr. Sani in a statement in Abuja said, “We join all our compatriots in giving praises to the Almighty God for His special grace and blessings that saw us surviving the devastations of the global Covid19 pandemic, the travails of an unprecedented downturn in the nation’s economy, the ruinations of the crimes of armed banditry, kidnapping, insurgency among other inclement developments that reigned throughout the preceding year in our country.

“It is our fervent prayers and hopes that the year 2022 will come with it, temperate and healing winds of economic turnaround, recovery and attendant prosperity; an atmosphere of security and stability; restoration of our known cherished culture of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among all the component nationalities and communities of our country.

“Very significantly, we also pray for greater feats and victories of the nation’s gallant security agencies in the fight against the undesirable, misguided elements that have taken up arms against the rest of us.

“As we beseech the Almighty for His continued benevolence and blessings, IPAC will want to remind that, heavens only help those who strive toward improving their lot.

“It is therefore incumbent on all Nigerians to resolve to rekindle their love and dedication to the fatherland, as they imbibe in their hearts and ways, the spirit of unity, and accommodation as a people.

“As the history and experiences of the advanced nations have shown, in spite of our heterogeneity, we must consciously embark on the building of bridges across our primordial comfort zones so that our divergences can be turned into a source of strength.”

He said that Nigeria, in its present composition, is a divine gift to her citizens and the entire Black race, adding that the present generation has the historic responsibility of preserving and bequeathing it to future generations.

“The current exigencies in the country clearly demand that all political leaders must close ranks by forging and working across partisan divides with the common purpose and vision of finding solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting us a people.,” he said.

The IPAC boss said he “is seizing this momentous occasion of a new year, to reiterate the significance of collective and honest commitment to deepening the culture, values and practice of democracy as a framework for the development and progress of our country..

“Such is especially the choice in the year 2022 as we enter another era of political activities preparatory to the general elections in the following year.”

Vanguard News Nigeria