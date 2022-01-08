Inaugurates LG chairmen

By Onozure Dania

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Saturday, urged citizens of the state to support a good government that would deliver and give them what they deserve just as it expressed optimism of defeating the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the governorship election in 2023.

The PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Julius Akinsola, made the appeal during the inauguration of the 20 local government chairmen of the party.

Akinsola, who charged the chairmen not to go into hibernation, tasked them to put in more work to for the party’s victory in 2023.

He, however, urged the party leaders to party members saying no party wins an election by going into hibernation.

Akinsola said: “As a party, it is time for us to unite and flush out the maladministration of the ruling party in Lagos State. I am convinced that this is the opportuned time, as we make progress today by inaugurating the local government executives.

“We as a party in Lagos State, through it all members have continued to show dedication and commitment, despite the fact that in the past 20 years in Lagos, we have not tasted the benefits of government unlike other states in the South West.

“Permit me, therefore, to say that Lagos, as the Centre of Excellence, is an important state, not only to the South West but to Nigeria as a whole.

“We must all focus on the Big Picture of occupying the so far illusive offices of the Government House in Alausa Ikeja.”

The party leader further urged the local government chairmen to conduct self assessment of their commitment to the party and make delebrate and conscious efforts to unite all stakeholders in their various local governments, Wards and Polling units under their administration.

He said: “Let me sound this note of warning that today’s inauguration is not the ‘Be all and End all’ of problems that we all know exits in the Wards, Local government and the State. It is, however, the beginning of efforts to make the party function effectively at all levels while serious efforts will be made to right wrongs in the party.

“We must all remember that what we want for PDP in Lagos State is not just to produce candidates for the elections but also and most importantly to win elections.

“I want to add that while winning elections at all levels in Lagos State is possible for our party, only a unified PDP, working with full commitment and oneness of purpose can win the elections.

“All members have to be carried along in all our strategic plans and actions. So, therefore, there is so much work to do in putting PDP in Lagos into a winning mode. These may include changes in the membership of various executive committees from the Wards to the Local Governments and even the State.

“I want to appeal to all leaders and stakeholders to purposely assist the current party executives in forging unity among all members, let’s go out enmasse to mobilise the people of Lagos as they are already yearning for our party PDP to come and take over power in Lagos State.”

