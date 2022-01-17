Sly Foundation

Moved by compassion, a non-governmental organisation, Sly Foundation, has provided money and wheelchair to an accident victim in Ughelli area of Delta State.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim developed a damage in his spinal cord region, a situation that motivated the foundation to come to his aid.

According to the founder of the NGO, Sylvester Omobor, “this is a story of a young boy name Benjamin who was involved in an accident in Ughelli, Delta State, and it affected his spinal cord which got cracked. He was then referred to University Teaching Hospital, Benin. I was able to support and finance in the operation and when he got better after some months, I was able to get him wheel chair and enough money for medications.

“We got the wheelchair for N130,000. The boy in question had to try to appreciate me in whatever way he could. His fiancée was so happy for us getting the wheelchair for him. His Aunty was present there and his mom called to tell me thank us that we relieved him of all the sleepless night and worries, getting the wheelchair.”

Recall that Sly Foundation has been seen, in recent times, embarking on humanitarian projects while giving to both the needy and physically challenged in Delta State.