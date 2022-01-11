Daniel Moses

In an environment where uncertainty reigns supreme, the future cannot be predicted. Therefore, the best laid plans can go awry. So, how should one operate in such an environment? Daniel Moses, a property management expert, focused on what is within his control, took actions to make progress and course correct as the future unfolds. This approach has made Daniel a highly sought-after in the UK property market industry.

Daniel Moses is a man with intense-drive and passion for growth and success. He’s one of the many Nigerians doing the country proud in diaspora. Daniel Moses steadfastness has seen him strike multiple streams of income and influence, and he’s at the verge of beating the odds as UK’s most successful Nigerian self-made property millionaires, property investor, coach, mentor, author, wealth generator, professional mentor, and keynote speaker.

Daniel Moses was born and raised in Edo state, southern part of Nigeria. In 2004, he travelled to the United Kingdom for a short holiday. He eventually got married and decided to settle in the UK and pursue his dream, but like every first time traveller, Daniel couldn’t cope with the usual ups and downs that comes with settling in a foreign land.

Daniel Moses started researching the Nigeria sector and found a loop in the oil and gas product haulage. And as someone who is driven to make his ideas work, he moved back to Nigeria in 2012 after spending 8 years in London. At the peak of the business, Daniel suffered a big blow in 2015 and lost his capital of over $150k in the process.

Despite the turbulence, Daniel Moses remained determined. He refused to fear failure. He knew setbacks are bound to happen, and he’s ready to seek solutions instead of focusing on the negative. Hence, he relocated to the United Kingdom where he took up job in a delivery company. Just 8 months working as a delivery man, he scored another win to become a TFL License Holder which allowed him to freelance Uber Drivers, this earned him much better monthly income.

Daniel Moses being someone who rarely allow distractions to take his mind off matters concerning opportunities, stumbled into an Ad that read: “make money, control property”, on Facebook and this was how his journey started in property sector, and today, Daniel has become a specialist in Rent-to-HMO (someone that helps individuals generate income fast with limited start-up capital).

In 2017, Daniel Moses attended networking event and engaged in more training course in London. Haven garnered some experience in the field, he registered in the South East London Properties which in now known as Property Wealth Estate. “I am now so thankful of being the owner of the Property Wealth Associates brand” says Daniel.

Alongside Kevin Kludje, Daniel Moses founded Property Wealth Education where they help individuals get started in property investing. On his business performance, Daniel maintained that they’ve being growing from year to year and from strength to strength despite starting the education business during the Pandemic and operating almost entirely throughout the UK national lockdown restrictions.

In his exact words, “In 2020 the business had just 2 employees, Daniel & Kevin. Now Property Wealth Education has 7 in-house employees and a turnover of just under £500,000 gross since starting out in February 2020.”

As a decisive entrepreneur, he has managed to grow this business using his personal brand as featured in many articles including Yahoo Finance and CNBC News article, Fox news, and several Nigerian business interview articles focusing on how an immigrant from Nigeria has done so well abroad. Daniel’s Instagram has over 40 thousand followers.

When asked about his competitors and peers in the industry, Daniel was fast to clear the air, “There is no other black-led property/Wealth coaching company as large as Property Wealth Education. We have disrupted a predominantly white male industry and become competitors of the leading property/Wealth training companies in the UK within a very short space of time.”

He continued, “this demonstrate that this business performance is sustainable for long term growth. The more people Property Wealth Education helps, the more people are able to help the Company. Because Property Wealth Education invests so much of its revenue back into the business, it is able to continually strengthen its business operations from front house marketing to client mentorship, right the way back to corporate governance and infrastructure.”

Property Wealth Education is a structured company with established systems and controls which adequately supports operational scaling, mentorship growth, and expansions in all other business areas. They are constantly on the lookout for new hires and ambitious individuals to join their team.

“Our most experienced clients also get the chance to join our team as coaches, this means we can help even more people and provide even more value. We are also interested in hearing how businesses have adapted and changed to meet the challenges and opportunities of Covid-19 for consideration of a special award.” Daniel said.

When asked how he has invested and developed new products, services, techniques, skills and processes to meet the changing demands that Covid-19 brought to his business and how he’s maintaining or increasing his operations in established and new markets, Daniel Moses explained elaborately:

“During lockdown, Property Wealth Education faced some difficult challenges but it also made Daniel me realize the importance of using social media, online mediums like Zoom and other online platforms, and using the internet to the company’s advantage. Lockdown showed everyone a new way of working. All the Property Wealth products and services were moved online, even networking events!”

“We adapted what the industry already had done and made it more suitable for the virtual world. With tools like Zoom at the company’s disposal it has made integrating and carrying out events, workshops and mentoring incredibly easy to manage and organise. Client reviews even found that people enjoy this more than in-person events as they get to enjoy the content, engage, and network all whilst being at home.

He concluded by saying “We believe this is the way of the future and Covid-19 only accelerated this transition. Regardless of our success during lockdown, Property Wealth Education are firm believers that successful businesses need to be able to adapt incredibly quickly and to do this the company is constantly re-investing back into the business and its staff to keep up with the fast paced world we live in.”