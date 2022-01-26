By Jimitota Onoyume

Strides Political Pressure Group, Warri south local government area, has led 54 decampees from the All Progress Congress, APC , to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta state.

Spokesman of the pro PDP’s group, Comrade Festus Otesiri Igherebuo , said they led the 54 decampees from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Okumagba II and Edjeba wards of Warri constituency II, to the PDP’s Mega rally at the Cenotaph, in Asaba.

He assured governor Okowa that the body would continue to mobilize grassroots support for the the PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Continuing, Igherebuo said the group has strong membership across all the local government areas in the state, stressing that the body would continue to work for the victory of the party in next year’s elections.

” We will continue to mobilize effectively for the PDP, ahead of the general elections. We will ensure victory for the party . This is our word to governor Ifeanyi Okowa “.

“We are firmly on ground. For the Mega rally, we brought a total of 54 decampees from the APC in Okumagba II and Edjeba wards of Warri constituency II to the rally. These former APC members are now in the PDP. And we will continue to do more ahead of the elections next year “.

The group further commended governor Okowa for his performance in the state, saying he would continue to take the state to greater heights before he bows out honourably next year.