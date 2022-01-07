The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has counselled Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to concentrate on redeeming his name and improving the lot of workers in the state other than making headlines using the name of President Muhammadu.

The president of the Tiv Youth group, Hon. Mike Msuaan gave the counsel in a press release made available to journalists while reacting to Ortom’s response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s exclusive interview with Channels Television. 0

Recall that Governor Ortom had chided President Buhari after the federal government tagged the bandits as a terrorist group, saying he should also name Miyetti Allah, MACBAN and Fulani Nationality Movement as terrorist organisations

Reacting, the group noted, “Governor Ortom appears to be oblivious of the fact that he has taken Benue State 20 years backwards and has become a clog in the wheel of development in the state. The Governor talks like an ordinary citizen forgetting that he is the chief security officer of the state who has a responsibility to protect, develop and cater for the well-being of the people of Benue State.”

“The Governor seems to forget he is the only governor in the history of Nigeria who had pensioners sleep at the gate of a government house for almost two weeks to protest the protracted none payment of pensions and gratuities. Hunger pushed these pensioners to abandon their homes, to them it was better to die at the gate of government house.”

“Under Governor Ortom, poverty appears to have situated a headquarters in the state. With his inability to pay workers and pensioners in a civil service dominated state, the people have become extremely poor and unable to feed and clothe their families. Workers in the state have not been able to enjoy the minimum wage despite several deceptive press releases by the Governor directing “immediate implementation of the minimum wage for workers.”

The group alleged that “Governor Ortom has continued to destroy the state, the latest is his decision to sell off the assets of the state built by former Governors of the state. Yet, he has not built any for the state in his infamous nearly seven years as Governor of the state. For his years in government, no Benue person has been lifted by way of employment. The 5000 or 2000 teachers the governor directed to be employed have remained some of the many empty promises of his administration.”

“It is rather unfortunate that while the administration of President Buhari has many completed projects in the state with several others at the verge of completion, the Governor cannot boast of same. We had admonished Governor Ortom to lead a delegation of Benue people to appreciate President Buhari for his appointments and infrastructural drive in the state. This wise counsel fell on deaf ears.”

“The unfortunate thing is that while other Governors are showcasing several landmark achievements, the only thing Ortom can boast of is a plethora of press releases against President Buhari. For Ortom, governance is about press briefings and media stunts.”

“It is curious that in Borno, Governor Zulum is seeing moving all around the place in a bid to resettle and rebuild communities and return his people back to their ancestral home, Governor Ortom prefers to engage in media activism, making the loudest noise while doing nothing to help his people. There are more people in IDP camps, now that the Governor claims to be a defender than when he took over. This is enough to get a serious governor on his toes.

“President Buhari has over the years purchased sophisticated weapons for modern warfare. Equipped security agencies and the result is seen in the successes recorded in recent times against BokoHaram/ISWAP and banditry. He has declared bandits terrorists in a latest decisive way to deal with them and their sponsors. He has given firm orders to security agencies to deal with all forms of criminality promising to hand a more secure country to his successor.”

“We appeal to Governor Ortom to be concerned with the legacies he will be remembered for rather than playing politics with the people’s welfare. He should remember that in the presence of God he cried in protest of the suffering of workers and pensioners. The Benue workers and pensioners now depend on president Buhari to send Bailouts to states to have their wages paid by Governor Ortom. He, therefore, has no moral right to challenge President Buhari on the welfare of the people.”

“At the moment, responding to Ortom is becoming sad, needless and irritating. One is forced to keep decrying and pointing out the same administrative ineptitude without any change. Although disconcerting, it is better to keep reminding him of his constitutional responsibilities to the Benue people, perhaps he might decide to heed to our advice and change for the better. Silence might make the world think Benue youth have settled for this less.”

Over time, the administration of Governor Ortom can best be likened to a rocking chair. He is making so much noise in the media but going nowhere with the development of the state.

It is obvious, the governor has run out of what to say against President Buhari. He is afraid that soon his party might have nothing to criticise PMB. This fear seems to be killing him softly.

Vanguard News Nigeria