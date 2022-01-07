*Says its leader is special gift from God

Fr. Mbaka

By Arogbonlo Israel

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has challenged the Department of State Services (DSS) among others allegedly intimidating the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka and other men of God, for praying for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed Friday, by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB also said “Nnamdi Kanu is a special gift from God” while calling on other men of God to join Fr. Mbaka in speaking truth to the power that be.

“We wish to commend men and women of God who devoted their precious time and energy to pray for the protection of our leader Nnamdi Kanu who has been incarcerated in the DSS custody in Abuja since June 2021.

“The prayers of these men of God have turned Nigeria and its leadership into confusion since the beginning of this year 2022. We realise that the federal government and its security agencies are confused as a result of the intense prayers of these men of God including Rev. Father Ejikeme Mbaka of Adoration Ministries Enugu; and Reverend father of Ebube Mmunso Ministry, Uke in Idemili LGA Anambra.

“We call other men and women of God Almighty who hear what God is saying to join others in telling government to stop humiliating and intimidating Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members because Nnamdi Kanu is not evil but a special gift from God Almighty but unfortunately, Nigerians don’t appreciate what they have.

“Again, we are warning DSS to stop intimidating and humiliating men and women of God Almighty, because they spoke about Nnamdi Kanu.

“People should not be harrased because of their religious views. People of God Almighty should rise up and talk in unison. They have started with Ejike Mbaka so others will fear and draw back from speaking the common truth about the going-ons in Nigeria.

“These security agencies can kill the messenger but cannot kill the message. The message which Nnamdi Kanu passed has gone deep into the minds of Nigerians and they understood the truth about Nigeria and its government,” the statement read.

