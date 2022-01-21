.

…seeks religious harmony

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Dr Olasupo Ayokunle has charged Nigerians to stop the habit of fighting in name of God, saying embracing religious tolerance is the only way to cohabit harmoniously.

He spoke at the official commissioning of Irewole local government area CAN ultramodern Secretariat, which completion was sponsored by Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji in Ikire on Thursday evening.

Dr Ayokunle further disclosed that Nigerians must realize that they serve only one God and the country will be a better place for everyone to live in if peace and tolerance are given a chance.

“I must say this is laudable, this is what we have been preaching, harmonious relationship between all religions. It is exactly what God wants, this is the only way we can achieve true peace in our nation. It is nice to know that the sponsor of this project for CAN Irewole is a devout Muslim, this gladdens my heart so much.

We must learn to stop the habit or claim that we are fighting for God. We all serve only one God and we must also realise that we can’t fight on his behalf, rather, we should embrace each other, show more tolerance to other religious faithful to make Nigeria a better place for us all to live.

The clergyman also commended Osun Commissioner for Finance who is also the Balogun Musulumi of Ikire land, for sponsoring the completion of ultramodern Secretariat, charging other Nigerians to emulate his character.

According to him, “Bola Oyebamiji is someone my family has been very close to for the past 20 years and he has always been like this, he is a very good and tolerant man to everybody no matter your religion, I have always known him to be a partaker in the work of God be it in the church or mosque.

Oyebamiji, in his remark, said he sponsored the Secretariat because he believes it is a service to humanity which is exactly what God preaches, urging all and sundry to extend the hand of love and fellowship to their fellow humans in a bid to make the world a better place.

