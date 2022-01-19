By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The aggrieved Chairman-elect of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Mr. Omale Omale and two others have applied for an Interlocutory Injunction at a Makurdi High Court, to restrain the party from inaugurating another factional Chairman-elect, Mr. Augustine Agada and two others as members of the State Working Committee of the party.

The plaintiffs in the suit MHC/14/2022 were the factional Chairman-elect, his Treasurer-elect, Moses Agada and Assistant Secretary-elect, Mathias Omikpa

Joined in the motion on notice, brought before the court pursuant to Order 39, Rule 1 of the Benue State High Court Civil Procedure Rule 2021, as defendants aside, Mr. Agada were Messrs Hassan Mohammed, Treasurer-elect, and Musa Alechenu, Assistant Secretary-elect.

In the originating summons filed by their Counsels, Mr. Jubrin Okutekpa and others, the plaintiffs approached the court seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the APC from swearing-in the trio until the determination of the suit.

Relying on the resolution of the APC Appeals Committee which declared the Plaintiffs as the duly elected members of the State Working Committee of the party, they argued that they were the consensus candidates of the party and urged the court to restrain Mr. Agada and the two others from parading themselves as officials of the party.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

It would be recalled that the APC in Benue state has been factionalized since the State Congresses that held last October leading to the emergence of two factions of the State Working Committee.

