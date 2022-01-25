…shares motivating experiences as Guest Speaker

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu has charged matriculating students of the Igbinedion University, Okada on creativity and innovations.

Uzochukwu who was the Guest Speaker at the23 rd matriculation ceremony gave the charge while sharing motivating experiences about his personal life, what he has achieved and where he is presently as he spoke on a paper titled, ‘Ascending Greater Heights Through Entrepreneurship, Innovations And Creativity’.

He stressed the need for hardwork to give birth to creativity and innovation, while pointing that “When you solve problems, money follows services.”

The young employer of labour started sharing the mind-blowing testimonies and life experiences with the matriculating students by appreciating the Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezenmonye for the rare privilege given him to speak as the Guest Speaker of the ceremony.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu was in June 2021 appointed the youngest Board Member of the Igbinedion University.

He said: “Like I said to the VC, I have not come to give a speech but to share experiences and to tell stories that you will learn lessons from the stories because examples are shared so that principles can be learned.

“First of all, I like to congratulate the matriculating students once again. VC, please permit me to share a testimony that I almost shared with you in your house but I have not shared the testimony on any platform before.

“I congratulated the matriculating students twice because when I got out of school, my biggest goal was to get admission into the Igbinedion University.

“Sadly, that didn’t happen because my parents couldn’t afford the fees and, sadly, I found myself in the University of Jos.

“However, much later, VC, my younger brother, the last child, when I started business and doing well we were able to send him to the Igbinedion University.

“When I got a call from an elder statesman in this country, he said to me, Stanley, where are you? Come and see me. When I got there he said he wanted me to meet with His Excellency, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

“When I met the former Edo State Governor, he said to me; will your time permits you to serve on the Board of Igbinedion University? I looked at him but he didn’t know why I was looking at him. I went flat on the floor thanking him for the great privilege. He didn’t understand till today why I went flat on the floor.

“I could not afford to pay the fee to attend the Igbinedion University but, to the glory of God, I am on the Board of the University today.

“I believe that should challenge someone. Story No.1; I like to let you know that there is nothing God cannot do.

“I am to speak on ‘Ascending Greater Heights through Entrepreneurship, Innovations And Creativity’. When the topic was sent to me, I said to the VC, ascending greater heights through entrepreneurship alone is a broad topic of its own. I am sure, everyone here wants to grow.

He further encouraged the students to remain focused to become the dreamed person they want to be in the future and not to allow negative influence on them but to ensure they graduate with joy and peace as they leave the school to conquer their world and be at the top of their profession.

“Some people say, “Think outside the box” but I say to you, “Think without a box.” Do something new and extraordinarily.

“Today’s excellence, is tomorrow’s mediocrity. You have to keep evolving. Change is the constant thing. Imagine life today without money transfer innovation.

“You have to go the bank to make the smallest transfer. Imagine lives today without service deliveries. Imagine life today without a telephone. The guys that brought about all these innovations out of their own creativity, have all gone up. They are on top today on the premises of innovation.

“Growth is enhanced structure. I will like to you know that if you jump up, you will definitely come down. But when you climb up from the ground, you will sail up. One lesson to learn from that is patience. There is absolutely nothing like accidental success.

“My mentor, Dr. Cusmos Maduka always says that .com money always goes at .go. There is difference between get and make. Whatever you make, stays but whatever you get, many times, goes.

“Keys that will help us attain greater heights: One key that has always helped me is association. I never have my mates as my friend. I always move closer to those that are ahead of me.

“Let me share this story with the matriculating students. When I was admitted into the University of Jos, I had a senior student walked up to me and was approaching me to join a cult. He said to me, “This is what will make you a big boy in school”. But I avoided him and instead joined fellowships in the University. The same student pressurised me until we got into our 300L and then graduated.

“When we started our location in Anambra, I was coming out of a hotel and I saw the same man running to me and said; “Do you remember me”? I looked at him but couldn’t remember him and he then reminded me who he was. I remembered that was the young man pressurizing me to join cult in the University.

“It was shocking hearing what he was saying to me. He said, “I heard you are the owner of that new facility coming up in Anambra. Please, can you employ me?

“I unconsciously gave him my number and he started disturbing me with calls but I never pick.

“What is the lesson for young matriculating students today? The small boys and the small girls in the University then later become the big boys and girls tomorrow. And the big boys and big girls in school become nobody when the school is over.

“This is one proven truth I do not want you to forget even if you are to forget anything. What made them big boys and girls then was joining of different cult and doing all sort of things while others were reading.

“The big boys and girls then were wearing designer shoes, designer wristwatches but the small boys and girls had non than to read their books. But they will later become the biggest boys and girls after school”, he said.