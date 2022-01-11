Stanbic IBTC Insurance covers Super Eagles as Nigeria commences AFCON battle

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has taken the bold step to ensure the Super Eagles of Nigeria win the ongoing African football tournament, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cameroun.

Late last year, Stanbic IBTC and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) announced a meaningful partnership that would see Stanbic IBTC, through its insurance subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, provide Group Life Insurance cover worth N1.73 billion and Total Personal Accident insurance cover for each player of the national team, to the tune of N583 million annually for the next three years.

By this development, Stanbic IBTC becomes the official insurance sponsor of the Super Eagles as the MoU signed between the financial organisation and the NFF came into effect officially this year, 2022.

According to Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, the partnership is predicated on youth empowerment, which is one of the pillars of the institution, and football development.

Amaju Pinnick, President of NFF, further explained that the partnership is in huge favour of the players.

The partnership also entails empowering female journalists by sponsoring them to cover matches played by the Super Eagles.

Stanbic IBTC, as a foremost gender-balanced zealot, has sponsored four female sports correspondents: Funmilayo Adeyemo, Justina Aniefiok, Janefrances Nweze, and Faith Meregbunam to AFCON 2021.

The 2022 AFCON tournament has 24 participating teams. Nigeria bringing home the cup is currently the most anticipated expectation.

Unlike previous years, the Super Eagles will go head-to-head with the Pharaohs of Egypt in the anticipated match, knowing that Stanbic IBTC Insurance fully covers them.

