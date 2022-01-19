By Godfrey Bivbere

Notable stakeholders in the maritime industry have commended the Federal Government’s recent move with the inauguration of an expanded partnership committee chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Two members of the committee, that was inaugurated on Monday, who spoke to our reporter described the initiative as a quicker way to harness the benefits of the country’s marine endowments taking advantage of the inter ministerial and multilateral composition of the committee.

Dr. Felicia Mogo President of African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative, AFMESI, described it as a phenomenal event for Nigeria with enormous benefits for the government, citizens, investors and professionals.

Mogo who retired as the Director Marine Environment Management, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, is credited as being the first to bringing the blue economy concept to the fore in Nigeria as what the country should key into.

Appreciating the Federal government of Nigeria on the inauguration, Mogo said ” the magic of the sustainable blue economy implementation will soon present itself in quantum growth of the socio economic narrative of the country”

Author of the Book: Regulating the Marine Environment of Africa towards a sustainable Blue Economy: The Nigerian scenario, Mogo said that her organization will be available to support the committee in ensuring quick arrangements for practical implementation of Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria.

Another member of committee, Mrs Mfon Ekong Usoro, President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, CILT, said the aim of the institute is to work with all partners in the industry to drive up the logistics efficiency index for the country.

Usoro, a former DG of NIMASA expressed confidence that the Osinbajo Led body will help in optimizing the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

According to her ,Nigeria should not only be viewed as the largest market to be exploited by our trade partners but should as well evolve into the logistics hub for the continent.