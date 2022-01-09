By Benjamin Njoku

When the video went viral online, showing where Nollywood bad boy, Jim Iyke was attacking his colleague, Uche Maduagwu for trolling him on social media, not many would have believed that it was just a publicity stunt.

The fight was so real that Jim Iyke was hailed by fans for once curtailing the excesses of the controversial actor. But the fallout has been revealed to be a staged drama to promote a brand.

Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu are known to be like the two sides of a coin. Both actors are controversial as they are also talented in their own right. So, it wasn’t surprising to many last August, when they decided to pull a stunt after Jim Iyke was seen in a viral video attacking Maduagwu for questioning the source of his wealth. But unknown to them that it was just a stunt to promote the former’s comeback movie, “Bad Comments.”

Making this startling revelation in a chat with Chude Jideonwo , Jim Iyke said the beating was orchestrated, adding that he paid Maduagwu after they reached an agreement.

“I called the man, we had an understanding, I paid very well for it, rolled out the script, called Moses in, we shot it and we’re about to release the ending of it. I’m not stupid. I will never make that kind of mistake , ” Jim Iyke revealed.

Revealing further, Iyke said that it was his strategy to promote his movie, Bad Comments.

“We spent well over N20 million in the production of that film and people were still viewing it with a certain degree of cynicism. Immediately there was a scandal, it caught fire,” he said.

According to him, he was discouraged about pulling the stunt but went on with it because he understood what the people wanted.

“I even called my sister the day before and she said that it will backfire. I said ‘No’. I understand people’s mindsets. They have a propensity for gossip and bad news. There’s no way it would backfire,” the actor added.

However, confirming the vrevelation, Maduagwu said Jim Iyke paid him about N3.6 million to promote the movie and got an additional N1.2 million from his colleague after the video of their open confrontation went viral on the internet.

In an Instagram post, the controversial actor wrote: “Jim Iyke is like a big brother to me, he saw potentials in me, today bad comment #movie became the biggest cinema film in 2021 because he saw my brand influencing power and worked with me. Mr Moses is a great #director too. I influence #brands to success because Na me be the most talked about movie star for Africa.”

Meanwhile, in the viral video, Jim Iyke was seen attacking Maduagwu for trolling him on social media.

Maduagwu had also threatened to use his Abuja connection to send the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after Jim Iyke.

In the video, Jim Iyke was shouting : “You think I won’t find you!”

Responding, Maduagwu said “How did you know I was here? EFCC is looking for you.”

At that point, Jim Iyke bounced on Maduagwu, as he was seen reeling backward into a door that burst open.

“I will sue you!” Maduagwu started yelling from beyond the door.

‘Bad Comments”, which premiered on the 27th of August, 2021, made waves in the box office.

The movie is described as a fast-paced fusion of drama and thriller, with a blend of momentary comedic reliefs. Inspired by true-life events, it mirrors the life of celebrities and how their careers can be at the mercy of propaganda circulated by social media trolls. The movie also reveals an uncommon plot twist, potent enough to provoke ecstatic reactions from an audience, considering its effect during the press screening.

…as Jim Iyke makes authorial debut

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke has added authorship to his rising profile as he concludes plans to launch his first book titled,”The Gift in the Odd.”

With his latest offering which is due to be launched on February 1, 2022, Jim Iyke invites everyone into his head.

According to the controversial actor, the book which paperback he shared on his Instagram page, is poised to inspire his readers.

“The book will change you, I promise.” he wrote on his IG , while announcing the release date.