The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has raised the alarm over the allaged extortion of motorists by security personnel on Nigerian roads and called on the Federal Government to wade into it and find a lasting solution.

SSANU also decried what it described as “ugly state of roads nationwide”, saying that it is shameful that a country like Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

This is as the senior non-teaching staff in the universities have condemned the usurpation of their duties like the position of university public relations officers, PROs, principals of university secondary schools among others by the teaching staff who are members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

These were contained in the communique issued at the end of its 41st National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

SSANU in its communique which was read and signed by its President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, gave the Federal Government on or before the end of February to pay its members all the arrears of the New Minimum Wage.

The association lamented the pains its members are passing through as a result of the implementation of the Integrated Personnel Payroll System, IPPIS in the universities, and called on the government to unbundle the mode of payment by decentralizing payment along staff unions to guarantee proper payment of salaries according to staff status.

The communique explained that SSANU NEC in session deliberated seriously on some critical issues specifically affecting labour unions, tertiary institutions and state of the nation in general.

On the alleged unending deception and relentless breach of agreement by the Federal Government, it said, “NEC in session seriously frowns at the endless insincerity and doubledealings of the Federal Government over agreements and memoranda of understanding seamlessly signed with labour unions. NEC recalls the several assurances of Government to pay the agreed arrears of the new

National Minimum Wage. Unfortunately, this promise is yet to be met after countless months; the last promise being end of October, 2021. Government is enjoined to see to it that they keep to the promise of payment of the arrears of the New National Minimum Wage, which has

already lost its value as at today. The Union is aware that Government has requested the relevant offices of Government to submit their data on or before the 28th of January 2022, we urge Government to ensure that they pay the overdue arrears of the National Minimum Wage on or before the end of February, 2022.”

On the payment of Earned Allowances to Universities and Inter-University Centers, the NEC said, “The shoddy implementation of Earned Allowances that has continued to cause untold chaos in Universities is yet to be implemented properly

despite promises by the Government to resolve all the issues.

“This is made obvious, in addition to other issues by the omission of InterUniversity Centres in the payment of Earned Allowances. This is

considered unfair and SSANU frowns seriously at it. Inter-University Centres should therefore be considered in the next release of payment

of Earned Allowances.”

In its resolution on staff school matters, SSANU noted that, “The issue of the University Staff Schools that had since been resolved by the National Industrial Court in favour of SSANU is still resurging

despite Government’s several promises to comply with the court’s ruling. Many universities are yet to re-absorb teachers of the Staff Schools into their payroll. NEC received report that the teachers are

being migrated to a new salary structure called COMPISS. NEC noted that the COMPISS salary structure for university staff school teachers is a negation of the court ruling.

“NEC therefore advices Government to comply wholly with court ruling as the Union shall employ all means to enforce the ruling accordingly.”

SSANU in its resolution on the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement with the Federal Government said, “NEC observes with great dismay the slow pace on the commencement of the re-negotiation of the expired 2009 agreement with SSANU. SSANU as a Union has shown visible commitment towards the re-negotiation bearing in mind that the content of the existing agreement is obsolete

and no longer in consonance with global universities’ best practices and realities after twelve years.

“NEC therefore, earnestly call on Government to see to it that the process commences in earnest.”

Also commenting on insecurity in the country, SSANU in its communique said, “NEC observes with palpable fear the worsening rate of insecurity in the country inspite of Government’s media pronouncements of curtailing

insecurity. Nigeria is currently facing waves of different but overlapping security crises; extremist insurgencies, banditry, armed robbery and

separatist secessionist agitations.

“The root cause of this malaise is bad leadership, fuelled by unbridled corruption. The consequences of these

ugly developments include destroyed economy, poverty and lowered standard of education. It is common knowledge that basic, tertiary and university staff and students are victims of daily kidnapping, robbery and banditry. Government should redouble efforts in protecting her citizens by curbing this ugly situation across the country.”

On the state of roads across the country, the association said, “The precarious state of roads across the country is disheartening and calls for serious attention of Government. Almost all roads nationwide are not motorable thereby causing loss of revenue and valuable time of

transporting goods and humans to desired destinations.

“These bad roads are also largely responsible for several cases of robberies and

kidnapping, as the long stretches of failed portions are veritable traps for commuters who are easy targets for criminals. It is shameful that

Nigeria with vast wealth cannot boast of motorable roads nationwide.

“SSANU unequivocally calls on Government to commence rehabilitation of these roads now that it is dry season rather than wait for the rains that will inhibit construction of durable roads.”

SSANU NEC was also peeved and irritated by the high rate of unemployment and inflation in Nigeria, alleging that, “This is largely occasioned by leadership ineptitude arising from poor economic policies.

“Nigeria now greatly depends on importations except until the recent improvement in the Agricultural sector. The naira tumbles daily resulting in devaluation. NEC therefore

calls on Government to review its economic policies in a bid to stabilize the naira. More so, old moribund companies should be revived to provide employment for our teeming unemployed youths.

Government should also strictly monitor some of the skills acquisition centres and

youth empowerment outfits for targeted results. Infrastructure like electricity should be constantly provided to facilitate the private sector growth. This will reduce the crime rate.”

The non-teaching university staff union lamented the agony their members are passing through as a result of the IPPIS mode of payment and called for the decentralization of the system.

It said, “The implementation of IPPIS has caused agonizing pains in Federal Universities in this country. Salaries are paid in unpredictable manner, where staff cannot envisage what is expected as salary monthly. This is prompting growing tension in Universities. NEC therefore urges Government to unbundle IPPIS by decentralizing the payment along staff Unions to guarantee proper payment of salaries according to staff status, capturing all allowances.”

It further lanented the usurpation of non-teaching offices, stressing that, “The issue of usurpation of non-teaching staff positions by academic staff in the university system is becoming worrisome.

“Examples are as follows:

Director, Students Affairs Unit,

Director, Academic Planning,

Admissions Officer, Director, Office of University Development, Principal, University Secondary School

Coordinator/Manager Transport services, Director, medical services, Director, Quality Assurance Unit

Director, ICTC Centre, Director, Human Resources Development, Director, University Press, University PRO, Director, SERVICOM Unit.”

The association frowned at the alleged extortion on the nation’s roads by security agents, saying, “It is well-known by Nigerians that security men and women on our roads are extorting commuters who derive their daily living from the little money they get from conveying passengers to and from their destinations.

“This is in addition to the high cost of maintenance as a result of the bad nature of our roads which the vehicle owners have to bear. SSANU in session is seriously calling on government to look at this matter and find a lasting solution to it.”

