Emerging Nigerian Act, SR Greene took the Nigerian music scene by storm after topping the Nigeria iTunes Chart only two weeks after the official release of his song; “My Pain.”

Greene Osi .I. Oyofo, professionally known as SR Greene is an Afrosoulfusion maestro who hails from Edo state, Southern Region of Nigeria, West Africa.

SR Greene is proving to be the most sought after right now following his performance alongside Grammy Award Winner, Wizkid at the Pinaza Music Festival @ the Warri township stadium on the 18th of December 2021.

He also performed alongside Teni and Buju at the “Play the play musical concert” at the Akure Township stadium on the 29th of December 2021.

The raving act wasted no time to clinch the top spot of Nigeria’s iTunes chart upon its release, amidst other popular releases like; Mayorkun & Victony – Holy Father, Goya Menor – Ameno Remix, Ruger – Dior, Kizz Daniel – Barnabas, Fave – Baby Riddim and many other…

His song, “My Pain” has remained on the chart for straight one week, as the singer continues to make a bold statement that he is here to stay.

SR Greene discovered his love for music at a very tender age and that passion is what has driven him to blossom into the sensation he’s grown to become.

In essence, he just wants to be heard. “My Pain” is a heartfelt spirited song that was inspired by his mother’s transition to glory at precisely 2AM, on the 26th day of June, 2020. The pains and void of losing someone so dear and eternally irreplaceable coupled with the turmoil faced in the journey of life in general including the effects from parasitic friends were the reasons this song was orchestrated.