By Benjamin Njoku

Popular singer, Joshua Iniyezo, a.k.a Solidstar has tendered an apology to his fans for engaging in a physical fight with a taxi driver that was supposed to take him to the airport.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share the sad experience.

According to him, he got into a hot argument with the taxi driver last Friday, resulting in an exchange of blows.

Sharing the sad experience, the singer wrote, “Last week Friday I got into a hot argument with a cabbie that was supposed to take me to the airport, things got tense and I lost myself knowing I had a flight to miss which led to a physical engagement.”

“I’m not a violent person and I regret my actions. Every emotional or physical damage should there be, have been taken care of by my team. I take full responsibility for my actions. I promise such won’t happen again. I do this music for y’all and I love y’all forever and a day more.”

Solidstar started his musical career in Ajegunle before he moved to Festac, courtesy of Achievas Music, where he dropped his first single, “One In a Million.”