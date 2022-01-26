By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspected armed thugs allegedly on their way to Ekiti from Ibadan.

The suspects were arrested at Ita Ore, Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, by military men.

Efon Alaaye shares border with Ijebu Ijesa town in Oriade Local Government area of Osun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were being transported with five 18-passenger buses and were driving along Ijebu- Ijesa-Ita Ore road, when they were intercepted and arrested at about 3 am on Wednesday, by soldiers.

Abutu said suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons like locally made pistols, cudgels, and cutlasses.

“They were arrested at a military checkpoint mounted at Ita-Ore in Efon Tuesday evening. They were loaded with five 18-passenger buses coming from another state to Ekiti when the primaries of parties were about to hold.

“The suspects are still with the military personnel and it is expected that they will be handed over to us soon”.

The police spokesman assured that the command’s detectives will do a thorough investigation about the incident and prosecute those involved.

