By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Government has constructed and handed over four police stations to the state command of the Nigeria Police force to enhance security in the state.

Also handed over to the state police command were 15 other renovated Divisional police stations across the state as part of effort made by the state Government in supporting security agencies to checkmate in-security in the state and the country.

The Governor according to a press statement made available to journalists in Sokoto also approved the construction of 12 type two police stations as well as the renovation of fifteen others across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The renovation works which has since been completed was Carriedout by the state ministry for local government and community development.

The renovated piluce stations are located in Wamakko, Dange-shuni, Silame and Sabon-birni local governments.

While handing over the projects during an event held at Wamakko the overseer of the ministry and state deputy governor Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, represented by thr Director planning Mahe Buhari Madunka affirmed the commitments of the state government in peace across the state.

He called on the Sokoto state Police command to utilize the facilities provided by the state government with a view to achieving the desired objectives.

The state commissioner of police, Mr Kamaludeen Kola Akinlola represented by his assistant in charge of administration Nasiru Shatima said the project would boost morale and operational capability of the state police command, in fighting banditry, kidnapping, cattle restling and other sundry crimes in the state.

Some of the highlights of the events include the presentation and handing over and taking over of the new stations, rising of the police flag, as well as the inspection of the various sections of the newly constructed police station by the dignitaries.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA