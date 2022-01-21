By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

CONCERNED by the spate of kidnapping, wanton killings and destructions orchestrated by bandits in Sokoto State, the Chairman of Dange Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Gara, has made a passionate appeal to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to urgently direct the closure of all weekly night markets in villages and towns in the state with immediate effect.

Alhaji Gara who made the call, while reacting to recent attacks in the state, said a ban on weekly night markets would forestall bandit attacks and other criminal activities at the grassroots. He said the call for the ban was necessary as fleeing bandits from neighbouring Zamfara State were making optimum use of surrounding weekly night community markets to make bulk purchases of essential commodities, while others take advantage of night markets to make brisk business transactions.

To set example in his domain, the chairman announced that the popular Dange Market, which from time immemorial has been operating at night, would now be opening from 6am and closing at 6pm until further notice. The council chairman said that with the development, residents and communities in the area must cancel night businesses and operate in the day time in order not to play into the hands of bandits.

Gara also announced that the council would soon liaise with security agencies to carry out regular patrol and raiding of potential and identified flash points in the area. He commended the synergy between the Sokoto State and the Federal Government for the deployment of additional security personnel in the area with a view to curbing the menace of banditry and protection of lives and property.

