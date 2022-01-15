By Elizabeth Osayande

Barely two months to the death of an 11 years old student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni over alleged bullying and victimisation by some senior students, and the closure of the school by Lagos state government, divergent views have been raised by some stakeholders whether the school should be opened or not for senior secondary, SS3 students to write the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, and National Examination Council, NECO.

A post by a legal practitioner, Mrs. Helen Essien on an online platform, Concerned Parents & Educators Network, CPE, run by renowned educationist, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde, asked for suggestions by members of the group if or not Dowen College should be reopened.

Part of the statement read: “It is assumed that the reason for the shutdown of Dowen College is to send a strong message of the government and society’s disapproval to DOWEN COLLEGE’s MANAGEMENT and the “SUSPECTS” on the unfortunate death of Sly Orimoni.

But when it rains, it rains on the good, the bad and the ugly.

“The innocent Dowen College students have the option to change schools and I’m sure many of them have or are planning to do that. But what is the fate of the students in the terminal classes?

“Parents of such students are having sleepless nights and the mental health of these innocent students is also at stake here.

“In what way can the government wade into this matter and give justice to this particular set of students?

“What do you suggest that the parents of the innocent students in the TERMINAL classes, who are preparing for IGCSE and WASSCE in a few months, do in the circumstance?

“Put yourself in their shoes and kindly share your candid opinion here.” Mrs. Essien post read.

Some stakeholders support the reopening of the school to allow SS3 students write terminal examinations

For Olukayode Fasanya, the school should be opened to allow these set of students write the national examinations.

His words:” We live in a society where vindictiveness and prejudice are the order of the day. The school should be opened while further investigation continues. A school is more than the management or owner.

There are the students to consider not to talk of employees of the school that earn their living there.

No action taken or not taken against the school can bring back the innocent boy.

“The school can however be sanctioned and the culpable members of staff sentenced. We should not throw away the birth water with the baby.

A costly mistake by some stakeholders in the school should not be paid for by those who have no hand in the matter.” He said.

Supporting Fasanya, Maria Kaine added: ” I would like to suggest that an independent board of administraton is brought to run the school pending the outcome.

“The student can resume under certain conditions like separating seniors and juniors. It is true that what happened is beyond words and nothing can compensate the loss of life.

However that school is maybe someone’s life work and the future of many is at stake. Not just the students but also the teachers.

“Who will compensate that if eventually the school is exonerated? Kaine reiterated.

Opening the school will help in the healing process

“The governmentt should reopen the school so that the rest students can pursue their academics. I believe everyone has learnt from this saga, the school management, staff students of dowen and all other private schools.This will help with the healing process.” Agnes Agho said.

The school should not be opened

Views of Okiemute Oworogba: ” I don’t understand this, so without this school, students can’t write their external exams elsewhere, we are not talking about an injured child here but a dead child that can’t come back or talk about exams.

To the parents of Syl is a lifetime injury without alternative.

” But for those in terminal classes have alternative of enrolling in another school , afterall is one examination body.

“In order for other kids to be protected, the school should be shut down for life. Enrollment just started, my take on it.”

Another stakeholder: ” Students who want to register WAEC can still do that in another school, and if they have registered for Cass, they can easily make a transfer of Cass into another sch, this can be done withing the next four hours and it will reflect in the new school.

“The justice for Sylvester is paramount than the income the school will get in waec and even in the next 100 years.”

Rather open the school, SS3 students should be tutored online ahead of WAEC, NECO examinations

To some stakeholders, rather to open the school, the students should be tutored online pending the final investigation on the circumstances surrounding Sly Oromoni’s death.

Royal Emerald has this to say:” My opinion is that they go online and hire tutors if they can.

There is a lot their kids can learn, online. Let them just feel they have

decided to Homeschool their kids and not wait around for the school to open, but find a way to keep their learning going on.

“This is important at this time” she added.

Opening the school will raise unpleasant memories for the students, even trauma

In her part Chioma Kolawole raised this question: “My own is do parents feel safe sending their kids back to that school? I still can’t get hold of myself after the incident and the video of the parent crying during the CPE meeting.

“I think government should link up those in terminal classes with other schools.

Giving her opinion, Ediri Ose-Ediale said reopening the school may expose the students to unpleasant memories.

According to her: ” To consider the mental well-being of the children, is to consider the option that even if Dowen was allowed to open should they even go there? Seeing that there are so may unresolved issues affecting the school, it may not be the most conducive environment for the students now.

“A good tutor or tutorial establishment may be the way out. The Parents of the students can come together and organize something for the children. Together the Parents can engage a school to register for the

appropriate exams etc” Ose-Ediale explained.

Adetope Kosoko:” “This is indeed a crisis situation.

“Dowen College remains closed until further notice; Students in Graduating classes should be moved to nearby schools, with the involvement of the State Government; On line Classes not the best for them at this stage in their studies;WAEC should be formally notified IMMEDIATELY of all these developments; Parents of other students in other classes should determine the fate of their children.” Kosoko suggested.

Abugan Ezekiel: ” My opinion on this matter may not be popular, but I think the closing down of the school should be given a rethink, especially because of such students.

“While I’m not justifying the school in any way, throwing the baby away with the dirty water is all I see here.

“The truth is that I doubt if the school will recover from the effects of the whole saga in the next twenty years. That’s enough a punishment.

“Lessons have been learnt.

While investigations are still on, as I heard, reopening the school might not be a bad idea. Due punishment could still be meted out to those found culpable.”

Government knows what to do

For Bììmpe Omo Dáàdaà: ” When government makes such a drastic decision I assume they have factored in all the implications for those other families.

“Students who have external examinations should be absorbed in government schools to enable them have access to classes.” She stated.

Recall that the death of Sylvester Oromoni a JSS 2 student of Dowen College which occured on November 31, 2021 has been an issue of controversy.

While the school is saying Oromoni died on alleged injury from playing football, his family on the other hand accused some senior students of bullying and forcing the lain student to cult.

The report of Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice exonerated the five pupils, and staff of the school allegedly involved of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

A verdict that also has continued to generate a lot of controversies from Nigerians within and outside the country, including the Lawyer to the parents of the slain student, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN.

Meanwhile, with the conclusion of the second week of resumption into the second term, and the continuously shutdown of Dowen College, Nigerians are waiting for the outcome of the inquest slated for Saturday 15 January.

The Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Justice M. A. Dada, has said the inquest will begin on January 15 at Magistrate Court No. 4, Epe District.

