By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Family of Chief Stephen Ada Ochekwu, the Benue state monarch allegedly murdered last December has petitioned Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba to expedite investigations towards ensuring justice is served over the tragedy.

Giving highlight of the petition in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where the family now takes refuge for fear of being attacked in their home state, daughter of the late Monarch, Lizzy Ochekwu who described her father’s death as “gruesome” said, “The tragic loss has ripped our the family apart”

“My father had written to the Makurdi Police Command severally on threat to his life. Father went on self exile and wrote to the police to investigate his opponent in the fight for his stool after several threats from the man.

“No meaningful response came. Now that he is dead, we want the IGP, Usman Baba to investigate the killing of my father and other related killings and threats to my living family members.”

Family legal adviser, Paul Omengala, described as unwarranted and brutal, the murder of the paramount ruler at his Ugbokpo residence, Ape Local Government Area of Benue.

The family petition noted that the late monarch had emerged through due chieftaincy election, having defeated his opponent and then recognized by the Benue State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Chief Stephen was shot severally in his bed through the window by unknown gunmen suspected to be assassins in 31 December, 2021 and was transferred to the Royalty Specialist Hospital, Otukpo, where Doctors battled in vain to save his life.