Tasks members on eliminating financial crimes

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

After six years of operating without a board, the Federal Government has finally inaugurated the Abdulrasheed Bawa-led Governing Board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, charging the appointees to ensure the elimination of financial crimes.

Inaugurating the board Thursday in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha said the action will help expedite the execution of the statutory functions of the EFCC.

The Senate had on the 5th October, 2021 confirmed the nominations of Secretary of the Commission and Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission as sent by President Muhammadu Buhari in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, hence the reason for the inauguration.

Performing the exercise, the SGF said; “You are, however, required to put in your best to combat financial and economic crimes in the country.

The Commission is empowered to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes, as well as fight terrorism.

“Let me reiterate the fact that Governing Boards are creations of the enabling statutes of the various institutions, with the main responsibility for giving policy direction to Management, in order to contribute towards the developmental goals of Government.

“This presupposes that the Management should be allowed to execute its day-to-day activities without undue interference by the Boards.

“I therefore, expect that all hands will be on deck to generate robust policy initiatives that will help this administration achieve its fight against corruption and revamp the economy.

“Similarly, in carrying out your responsibility as Board Members, you must also eschew corruption totally as Government will not hesitate to sanction all infractions”.

While the Executive Chairman of the board is AbdulRasheed Bawa, Mr George Abang Ekpungu will serve as Secretary.

Members are Luqman Muhammad, Anumba Adaeze, Alh. Kola Raheem Adesina and Alh. Yahaya Muhammad.

Institutional Representatives:l on the board include Haruna Nuhu Koko – of the Department of State Services, Reginald Chukwudi Karawusa of the Security and Exchange Commission, Pius Agboola of the National Insurance Commission, Salisu Abdu of the Nigeria Communication Commission and

Nwakaego Celine Nwajei of the Nigerian Postal Service.

Others are Justine B. Nidiya of the Corporate Affairs Commission, U.G Mohammed of the Nigeria Custom Service, Muhammed Aminu Muhammed of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Umar Maman Sanda of the Nigeria Police Force, Emmanuel Andrew Naman – of the National Intelligence Agency, Ibrahim Abdul of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Gabriel Christopher of gg Federal Ministry of Finance, Adamu Shaibu of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jeremiah Abue of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Galadima Yusufari Gana – of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and an unnamed representative of the Ministry of Justice.

In his response, Nawa said the cosmopolitan outlook of the board will help to reposition it and assist in the discharge of its mandate.

Vanguard News Nigeria