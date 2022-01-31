Sit-at-home totally ignored in Umuahia, partial compliance in Aba

By Steve Oko

The Monday Sit-at-home was totally ignored on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State capital as residents went about their normal businesses without fear of any molestation.

All banks in the capital city opened for business just as markets and street shops were also open.

Schools also opened while the roads were very busy with both human and vehicular traffic.

For some months now, residents of Umuahia have always ignored the Monday sit-at-home which the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, has since suspended.

However, the phobia which has kept people home during the exercise recorded partial compliance yesterday in Aba.

Unlike Umuahia, Aba residents have always stayed at home during Monday sit-at-homes, but the tide is beginning to change in recent times.

There was increased security patrol around the commercial city on Monday, a development that obviously gave residents the morale to ignore the order.

Many markets were open although traders and customers were still scared to operate.

Unlike previous exercises, many street stores were also open for business in Aba.

Residents of the commercial city are gradually beginning to overcome the phobia associated with the sit-at-home order.

Vanguard News Nigeria