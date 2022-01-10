By Emmanuel Iheaka – Owerri

Economic activities in Owerri, Imo State capital operated on a full scale on Monday.

Vanguard correspondent who went round the city, observed banks, eateries, filling stations and other business outfits open for operation.

Control Post, Amakohia, Orji, Ikenegbu Layout, Wetheral, Douglas, MCC roads had their usual bustling and hustling.

Commercial vehicles also operated in full scale.

The situation was an improvement from what it was last Monday, as the city hadn’t its life, owing to the public holiday declared last week by the federal government and the Christmas holiday.

Residents of the city had since resumed economic activities on Monday after observing sit-at-home for six consecutive weeks.

