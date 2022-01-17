Sit at Home: Motor parks, Markets shut in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Motor parks and Markets and other business centers in Aba and Umuahia cities of Abia State, following the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Banks and schools were also shut as bank customers could only make use of the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs.

However, the roads were busy as motorists were seen conveying passengers to their different destinations.

A motor park official who declined to have his name on print, attributed the closure of parks to the Monday sit at home which has been taking place every Monday in the state.

Schools that had resumed last week Monday were still shut as they did not open for academic activities as students were seen returning to their homes.

Major markets like Ariaria International, Ngwa road, Cemetery, and Ekeoha were all shut. It was rumoured that all markets in the state have been shut by the state government.

