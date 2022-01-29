Shuaibu to Osinbajo: Edo State, youths are with you for 2023

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been described as the Presidential candidate young people will support come 2023.

Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, made this declaration today in Auchi.

“Your Excellency, just know that you have Edo, you have us, anything that you want to do, you have us and you have God. And by the Grace of God, we will have our own as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023,” the Comrade Deputy Governor declared.

Comrade Shuaibu made the declaration while speaking at the installation of the Minister of State for Budget & National Planning, Prince Clem Agba as the Odumha of Auchi at the Otaru of Auchi Palace. The Vice President was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

This will be the second statement of support from the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) top member in weeks. About two weeks ago in Kano during the Sardauna of Sokoto Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture, the former Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu had described Prof Osinbajo as the best candidate of the APC for 2023 Presidency, adding that many people are waiting for him to enter the race.

A visibly elated Comrade Shuaibu thanked the Osinbajo for taking time from his busy schedule to be in Auchi, adding that “by the grace of God, the young men and youths, we will mobilise ourselves so that we can take our destiny in our hands. The EndSARS was a clarion call to all of us.”

He then noted that “the era of God fathers are over, it is now the era of good leadership and progressive leadership. Men that have intellect, men that will turn our state into an industrial state so that those who are unemployed will be gainfully employed.”

It will be recalled that the clamour for the Vice President to enter the race for the 2023 Presidency is gathering momentum across Nigeria with more groups and notable individuals demanding that the Osinbajo contests for the number one position the in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria