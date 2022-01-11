Ernest Shonekan

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lamented the death of former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan discribing him as an icon.

The Governor in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said “Shonekan was an outstanding role model who stood to be counted when it mattered.”

Chief Shonekan was Head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, and was overthrown in a bloodless coup led by late General Sani Abacha.

Ortom said, “Shonekan was a vibrant and courageous leader who left his positive footprints in the sands of time.

“Though his stint in office was short, he made great impacts. Nigerians felt his contributions within that time giving his experience as a technocrat in the organized private sector. He prioritized the welfare and security of all citizens without prejudice.

“His invaluable contributions to the ideals of nationhood remains a reference point in many years to come. Posterity will be kind to him.

“Chief Shonekan was a great nationalist. It is sad to lose him at a time like this when Nigeria needed his wealth of experience and wise counsel to navigate through the murky political waters.”

Governor Ortom prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and also prayed God to grant his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

