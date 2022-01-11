By Fortune Eromosele

As Nigerians grapple with the sudden death of former head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has expressed sadness over his death, saying that he lived a fulfilled life.

Shonekan reportedly died on Tuesday, at a Lekki Hospital in Lagos, he was aged 85.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, Special Assistant to the President (First Lady Office), Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi, said, “The death of a leader in this country or any Nigerian for that matter is a sober moment for the First Lady and the entire nation. She is a mother of the nation so she feels. It’s a sad thing and we also like to remember the sacrifices he made.

“The late Shonekan came at a critical time, we all know the military history, he was a civilian picked to oversee an interim national government. There is no greater sacrifice than that, he would have lost his life in that process. But we thank God, He saw him through and lived a fulfilled life, we can only celebrate the life he has lived.”