By Dapo Akinrefon

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, on Tuesday, described the late Ernest Shonekan as a giant of the private sector who made his mark in Nigeria.

Shonekan, who was formerly Head of the Interim National Government, reportedly died, on Tuesday, at 85

Shonekan, who succeeded the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) during the turbulent period, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2021, at a Lekki hospital in Lagos.

While reacting to Shonekan’s death, Chief Osoba said: “One of the giants of the private sector is gone, he made his mark as a corporate guru in the then UAC where he rose to be the chairman and Chief executive. May God bless his soul.”

