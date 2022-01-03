…Vows to clean up dirts in state

Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has announced his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

Sani served as senator from 2015 to 2019. Speaking in an interview on a radio programme weekend, Sani said he would contest the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, vowing that when voted into power, he would “clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development. We sat with my loyalists and supporters and they wanted me to contest the governor of Kaduna state which I will do to remove APC, God willing.

“To remove anointed candidate of the state governor and to enter government house where comrade will be sworn in as the next governor that will bring changes that will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development.

“I will bring security. This is what my supporters wanted and I trust them. So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me. I also solicit for their prayers; I need the prayers of religious leaders, marketers, physically challenged, women and youths. You voted for Mallam as governor what remains now is to have a comrade as a governor so as to see the difference between us.

“You must reject the anointed candidate of those who demolished your houses. Support us to see how we form a government that respects the will of the poor in the state.”