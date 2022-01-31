By Benjamin Njoku

Comedy skit maker, Adebayo Ridwan, popularly known as Isbae U is currently battling to clear the air, as he has been accused of demanding for sex from girls before featuring them in his skits.

A popular blogger received and posted screenshots of allegations levelled against Isbae U by a lady on Instagram, who opened up on her encounter with the skit maker.

But reacting to the allegations on Monday, Isbae U said he has been heartbroken and weak since the screenshots of conversations he had with the lady went viral on social media.

““I am here because of those that love me that I have let down. I have seen, and I have received every stone thrown at me. I am human, so are you. I’m not here to blame anyone for what’s happening but myself.

“I’ve been heartbroken, I’m weak. Immediately, after posting the whole stuff, I started getting messages. I was like “what’s going on”, I thought people didn’t want to have anything to do with me.”

“The next thing, she posted that a lady, that I spoiled her ex’s relationship and I was like what? I remember this girl clearly. She was a girl that was living around my street on the mainland a very long time ago. I was new to all these, she came around. She had fun, we had sex.

“After all these, I pray and I hope that I will go back to making more skits for people that think I’m funny and creative, and definitely to make everyone down, happy; to make those sad, joyous, and of course to make more money. I just want to make skits please,” Isbae U reacted.