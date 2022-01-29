Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has paid his dues as far as Nollywood is concerned and deserves to be heard whenever he adds his voice to certain issues affecting the growth of the industry. But reverse was the case during the week, when the actor shared his thoughts on the lingering sex for roles in the Nigerian movie industry palaver.

The actor-turned-lawyer made an Instagram post, urging the public to disregard the sex for role claims in Nollywood.

Recall that the sex-for-movie-role syndrome has been described by many as ‘an ugly trend that is slowly killing the movie industry.’ Overtime, the development has been blamed on the so-called budding actresses, who are increasingly desperate to ‘sleep their way’ to the top despite the odds.

However, reacting to the issue, KOK as he’s fondly called by his colleagues and fans asked the public not to believe what they were being told concerning the issue of sex for roles in movies.

According to the Mbaise, Imo State-born actor, many budding actresses do not work hard and do not act out their script professionally as expected; a situation he described as shameful.

Sharing a picture of a movie set on his IG page, the actor wrote: “When you hear of sex for roles in Nollywood, please do not believe all you are told. Many of the girls are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Quite a shame.”

Meanwhile, reacting to KOK’s comments, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu slammed him, insisting that sex for roles is 100 percent prevalent in Nollywood.

“On this worrisome topic, so many actresses are victims,” he stated.

Continuing, he added, “ Oga, abeg which role are they being cast for that they are not living up to? Bedroom roles before waka pass for movie or what? If not for your red cap title for village, I would have said you need prayers sir for this your laughable and insensitive post.

“75% of popular actresses in Nollywood have been victims of sex for roles. Yes, most times, it’s up and coming actresses that walk up to producers and directors for sexual favours. That’s because the industry itself is partly flawed with mediocrity and not merit when it comes to casting for major movie roles.

“I remember when I started, I was asked to sleep with male producers that made passes at me for a big movie role. We can pretend this repulsive anomaly does not exist but who are we fooling?,” Maduagwu wrote on IG.

