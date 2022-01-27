.

…as accreditation, voting commences

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Seven All Progressives Congress aspirants participating in today’s governorship primary of the party have withdrawn from the process, calling for its immediate cancellation over alleged cases of fraud and malpractices.

Speaking with Journalists at the party’s Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, the aggrieved aspirants alleged that aides and those loyal to Governor Fayemi and his anointed aspirant Biodun Oyebanji were appointed by the Committee as presiding and returning officers.

They also alleged that Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru-led APC governorship Primary Committee of giving the result sheets to Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results even before the election.

The aggrieved aspirants are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Demola Popoola, Afolabi Oluwasola, Hon Femi Bamisile and Kayode Ojo.

Senator Bamidele, who addressed the pressmen on behalf of other colleague contestants, said the party should not take any step that would embarrass APC in the Court.

“They shouldn’t embarrass APC with this conduct. We want the Committee to stop the process. They have made the result sheets available to Biodun Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results.

“It was also embarrassing and unfortunate that only the government appointees and those loyal to Governor Fayemi and Oyevanji were appointed as Returning Officers and Presiding Officers.

“The outcome of this election is predetermined. We want the process cancelled because we don’t want the committee to embarrass our party by forcing us to confront them in the court”.

Also speaking, Senator Dayo Adeueye and Hon Bamidele Faparusi, condemned the modality being adopted by the Committee to conduct the primary, saying it was allegedly laced with fraud.

The aspirants later visited the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Department of State Security and Police Command to Lodge complaints.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting have started peacefully in all the designated areas in the 177 wards across the state, despite boycotting by seven aspirants, leaving only Oyebanji in the race.

The party had adopted option A4 mode of electing the party flag bearer

Party members were seen queuing behind their preferred candidates

