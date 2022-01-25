The Unity Advocacy Group has hailed Service Chiefs for their sacrifices and commitment to the unity of the country.

The group said the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor has been able to stabilize the country in the past one year since their appointment on 26th January, 2021.



UAG said its findings showed that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have in the last one year shown commitment, unity and determination which has brought results in the various operations across the country.



UAG in the press release signed by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the successes of the military.

UAG said from where the present leadership met the security situation, there have been remarkable improvement.



“Not forgetting that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful Christmas celebration in 2021 due to the dexterity of military personnel in that region.

“In the South-South, economic saboteurs stealing crude oil are not finding it easy. Similarly, bandits in the North-West are under pressure. While, criminals in the South-East are being rooted out,” the statement stated.

The group noted that the past one year has been one of good story that will get better with the support of the citizens.

“We must appreciate the sacrifices of our dear military personnel and give them the needed support to restore peace and stability in our country,” UAG added.