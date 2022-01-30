By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan has appealed to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State to join his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.



Lawan made the appeal in Uyo, on Saturday during the thanksgiving Service and Inauguration of 1,500 sitting capacity recreational centre built by Senator Bassey Akpan representing Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district.

His words: “Even though we are not in the same political platform, we are waiting for you to come and work with us. We want a champion like you, there is no shame in asking.

” When you see something that is so good, you say that it is so good. We have seen something that is so good; so brilliant. I will come here again because there are so many good things that will happen that will require our presence as well.’

The Senate President lauded Senator Bassey Albert, for always thinking about his people, describing him as a true Nigerian who works for the development of his people and the country in general.

” We are here to thank God for Sen. Akpan for what he has done today, for this multipurpose facility which is not only for sports, but also an educational facility. This facility shows that members of the National Assembly take care of their constituents and we are proud of the three Senators from this state.

“Senator Akpan has done something that remains indelible in my mind. He never cared about political parties but about the development of the country.”, Lawan said.

In his remarks earlier, Gov Udom Emmanuel said he was proud of the performance of Sen. Akpan, stressing that God has used him to do many things for his people, including the multipurpose facility with the ICT centre.

He called on the people to make good and proper use of the facility for their self development, saying, “I thanked God for today. it could have been a different story, we are proud of our brother Sen. Bassey Akpan for what God has used him to do,”

On his part, Senator Bassey said the thanksgiving was to thank God for the mercies He has shown him, stressing, “This God has shown me much mercy. I will not be able to count the many blessings of this God upon my life. If God can bless you to be a blessing to another person, then God has blessed you,”

The sports/ recreational centre has event hall, medical center, a standard football pitch, lawn tennis and basketball courts, skills acquisition centre, ICT centre as well as children playground.