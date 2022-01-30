Development motivated and oriented Oyo state Senator, Adesoji Akanbi, has facilitated and kick started multi-million naira projects that is presently bringing tears of joy to the people of Alapa and Ilado communities both in Ibarapa land of Oyo state.And that is because the people have long patiently waited for such a dream to come through or materialize in their time.

The ebullient Senator Akanbi, the Okanlomo of Ibadan, toured both communities, as work continued in the areas and noted that:

“Work on installation of mini grid of 500KVA each in Alapa and Ilado communities both in Ibarapa land of Oyo state has finally started. Each station can provide light for 500 houses. Thank God for the great opportunity.”

The Senator also went on to showcase photographs to both communities of how the project would look at completion, and this has indeed cheered up the people.



It would be recalled that, this is not the first time that Senator Adesoji Akanbi would be facilitating and undertaking such projects in different communities in the state, in his benefactor role as a humanitarian philanthropist, even after having left political office.

A feat that is yet to be overturned by any other politician in the state.

Some of his other facilitated projects includes:

The rehabilitation and reconstruction of Awolowo schools

100 million naira cash support for Trade associations

Facilitation of the rehabilitation of Tinuoye-Arulogun-Ojoo jun nairaction road, Akinyele

Construction of a block of 5 classrooms, 2 VIP toilets and a borehole at Adifase Grammer School

Donation and installation of 500KVA transformer at Ajanla

Donation of solar powered borehole at Ita Barika, Foko, Ibadan S/W local government

Sponsored 200 people for agricultural Entrepreneurship training programme at IAR&T with N50,000 support to each participants.

Ongoing skill acquisition programme with an average of 500 beneficiaries annually in various skills

Followed up on the completion of Lagos-Ibadan standard guage railways



Provision and installation of 500KVA transformer to Balaro 2 consumer association in Odo Oba, Elere, Borokini, Aliwajud, Odunjo, Ifelajulo, Okerorun, ifelodun, and Odiolowo communities

RAAF support for orphanage homes, widows and the less privilege

Donation of materials worth millions of naira to support Araromi Gate spare

Millions of Covid-19 relief package to UCH

Facilitation of the remodelling of Ibadan airport

Free distribution of 100,000 of exercise books

Compilation of 30 years of WAEC past question papers and answers for students.