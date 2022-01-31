Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru has disclosed that the senate, in conjunction with the House of representatives, are working on devolution of power to ensure fiscal federalism.

Dr Basiru spoke in Osogbo on Monday during a media parley with journalists at his office in Osogbo.

He said several items have been moved from the exclusive to concurrent list with a view to ensuring that powers are no longer concentrated at the center.

“Although, it is not yet finally adopted but I can tell you that several items have been moved from exclusive to concurrent list for instance, airport, bankruptcy and insolvency, transportation, Correctional services, geological survey, business incorporation, insurance and so on. By the time we have final draft, it will be a good signal to ensure that States have more responsibility and this will also impact in terms of fiscal federalism” he said.

On the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2021, the Senate Spokesperson said it was already at committee stage and would scale through in a matter of weeks.

“The bill is already at committee stage and I can say publicly that I m in support of the passage of the bill because it will help us to mop up small arms and all other unsavory equipment that are militating against security in the country. I believe that in a matter of weeks the bill should be able to see the light of the day” he said.

On the intraparty crisis within the APC in Osun State, Senator Bashiru said, “I m with my party, the all progressives Congress, the party that gave me the mandate to represent it at the general election and I m also with the people of Osun Central, the people of Osun central have elected me to represent them both in the national assembly and politically.

“From my own analysis and development of politics in Osun here today, I believe our people and my people in Osun central will benefit immensely from continuous governance of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola”.