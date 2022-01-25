By Henry Umoru

The Senate has passed a bill amending the Federal Colleges of Education Act 1998.

Senator Sandy Onuh, who presented the report on behalf of the Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita, explained that the core objective of the bill was to provide for a legislative framework to support the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 1998.

According to him, it also seeks to re-enact the Federal Colleges of Education to allow for running of degree courses under the supervision of the National University Commission (NUC).

He said, “Hitherto, most colleges in Nigeria offer degree programmes in affiliation with some universities in Nigeria to nurture career teachers with a view to augmenting shortfall of teachers and to meet learning, research, instructional and teaching needs of the prospective students in Nigeria and beyond.

“However, this framework enables the colleges of education in Nigeria, to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), First Degree (B.sc/B.A) and similar certification in the area of Its core subjects on both full-time and part-time basis.”

Onuh added that the legislation would be a lasting solution to the yearning of the Nigerian people in the area of Teacher Education within the context of overall national educational development agenda.

