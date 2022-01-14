By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ndume Ali and Chairman Senate Committee on Army on Friday denied media reports (not in Vanguard) claiming that dozens of Police Officers were kidnapped by Boko Haram members who invaded Limankara village and some parts of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, including the Police Mobile Training School which was deserted some year ago.

Recalled that some unconfirmed reports revealed that armed Boko Haram sect invaded Limankara village which is about 20km drive south of Gwoza town and kidnapped unspecified number of police officer on training.

But Ndume who hail from Gwoza and representing Borno South Senatorial District in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Friday said, the report is untrue, baseless and capable of causing fear and anxiety amongst the peaceful residents in the community.

He said, “It is not true that some police officers were kidnapped in Limankara, Infact, there are no policemen in Limankara, we only have Military troops/Battalion in Limankara who are up and doing, and there is no attack of such nature. I will describe the reports as untrue and baseless.

“I have been receiving daily update on the efforts troops are doing to safeguard Limankara and other communities in Gwoza, and I am much impressed.

“The troops in Limankara are not only stationed in one place, we have them at the deserted Police Mobile Training School, some hills around those axis with sophisticated surveillance cameras and equipments to spot terrorsists’ movement.

“So as far as I am concern and as Chairman Senate Committee on Army who is privilege to have security information all over the country, Limankara community and other surrounding villages are calm and peaceful with Military Battalion stationed at strategic places who have been crushing fleeing Boko Haram insurgents crossing from Sambisa forest to the Mandara mountains of Cameroun on daily basis.” Ndume stated.

He therefore called on the media practitioners to always verify their own reports before going to press, especially the ones which concerns security of lives and property.

