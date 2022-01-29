Frontline Oyo state politician and Senator that represented Oyo South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate from 2015 to 2019, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi and his dear wife Folake Akanbi, has commiserated with Senator Teslim Folarin, the Senator representing Oyo Central, over the death of his beloved wife, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

In a message to the bereaved Senator, on Friday, Senator Adesoji Akanbi and wife stated:

“Our condolences goes to my dear brother, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin on the demise of his beloved wife, Chief Angela Nwaka Folarin. May the Lord accept her return and grant her eternal rest.”

News of the death of Senator Teslim Folarin’s wife, broke out upon announcement of same on Friday, by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senator, Yekeen Olaniyi, who confirmed the death in a statement. Part of which read:

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Barr.) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the UK.”

Senator Adesoji Akanbi and wife Afolake Akanbi called for prayers for the family at this time.

“May the Lord grant the entire Folarin family the fortitude to bear this loss,” added the Akanbi’s.