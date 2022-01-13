Oyo State Senator, Adesoji Akanbi, has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan who turns 63 today.

In a goodwill message this morning, Senator Adesoji Akanbi eulogised the accomplishments of the Nigerian Senate President, adjudging him to be a cerebral gentleman, and one that the Senate needs at this point in time, in the life of the nation.

It could be recalled that in those early days of the 8th Senate, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, the Oyo state Politician and Senator, was one of the leading voices, who advocated for the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President, which eventually came to be and which also paved the way for his easy path into the 9th assembly still as the Senate President.

Akanbi himself recalled his closeness to Lawan the Senate president saying, “my memory of our close relationship in the house dates back to the 8th senate and beyond. These memories are still fresh and I cherish those moments of my life career path.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is a Nigerian politician who represents the Yobe North Senatorial District in the Senate as a member of the All Progressives Congress.

He was born on the 12th of January 1959 in Gashua.

Lawan has been the President of the Senate of Nigeria since 2019. And before that, he was a Member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria between1999 and 2007.