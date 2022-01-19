.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A mentorship programme for selected youths in Kwara state, offering lessons in business, leadership, career and politics, such that the knowledge acquired would deepen social cohesion and human capital development of the state will hold on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ibraheem Lateef the convener of the programme titled “Raise” made available to Vanguard on Wednesday.

The maiden edition has shortlisted 25 young impact makers, with over 500 targeted as participants in the next two years.

The initiator, Ibraheem Abdullateef, who is Kwara Central Representative in the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) 5th Assembly, also added in the statement that “Raise “would harness the potentials of enterprising youths through sustainable empowerment, thereby spurring socio-economic growth and human capital development in the state.

He also said in the statement,”There is no one-man god. Humanity is people giving one another a raise, however big or small, to grow. Raise project includes support funds for indigent students, unemployed graduates, widows, elders, or artisans for a shot at a better life. As young leaders sit every month to acquire knowledge, at least a beneficiary from the help category will be selected for support, creating a three-way model of social impact.

“The vision of this project is to build a community of leaders of sound characters and competence across all walks of life, with the love of people and passion for the progress of the community at heart, for the development of Kwara State, Nigeria, and Africa.”

The statement also announced West Virginia University, USA alumnus, corporate and public relations veteran, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu as the maiden facilitator on the project, noting his accomplishments as a journalist and community leader.

Ibraheem also described the program as,” a project for young people to learn from outstanding men and women from our communities and state, the art of leadership, lessons on values, and culture of service, grooming them as next-generation leaders in the public and private sectors across the continent. “

He further said in the statement, “Arguably the first of its kind in Kwara, “Raise” is designed to groom young people under 35 years old in the art of leadership, community service and entrepreneurship, learning from the experiences of outstanding men and women in various fields who hailed from the state.

“We are excited to unveil Raise, a monthly life and leadership class between high achievers and young people under the age of 35 years, to deepen social cohesion and human capital development of state and country.”

He said, “Raise” will bridge the gap between the Nigerian leaders and young impact makers, setting up monthly meetups for conversations on education, growth, career and businesses to stimulate the direct transfer of knowledge, ideas, and career experience.”

The online-based application and selection process for both participants and facilitators is in stages including an evaluation of claims and needs assessment.

Vanguard News Nigeria