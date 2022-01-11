.

By Adekunle Adekoya

SHE needs little or no introduction as a foremost entrepreneur, philanthropist and business person. Identified mainly as the supremo of Moni Pulo Oil Producing Company Limited where she functioned as Executive Vice-Chairman until the transition of her husband, the late High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Seinye is an accomplished businesswoman who started her career in the Computer Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before joining the private sector where her business acumen and strength to navigate the murky waters of high finance and business became sharpened.

Recognised as one of the top 20 women of influence in Africa, Dr. (Mrs.) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs is one of Nigeria’s leading female industrialists. Through her stakeholding and diversified investments in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, ranging from the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry to the beverage, hospitality and agricultural sectors, Mrs. Lulu-Briggs has continued to make far-reaching positive impacts in both the lives of the people of the Niger Delta region and the Nigerian economy.

Driven by a passion for creating value, empowering people, and transforming communities, Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs has continued to expand the frontiers of possibilities, creative enterprise, and sustainable development through her business concerns. She is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moni Pulo Limited, a top indigenous player in the upstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. Moni Pulo Limited is a Nigerian independent and wholly indigenous exploration and production company, founded in 1992 by her late husband, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs with the vision of serving as reference excellence in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

She is also the MD and CEO of La Sien Bottling Company, a foods and beverages firm producing premium and refreshing beverage products to consumers across Nigeria. One of the flagship products is La Sien Premium Bottled water. As MD and CEO, Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs presides over the affairs of Soliyama Limited, multifunctional haulage, asset-leasing and manpower management company that simplifies and streamlines resource management for clients in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Although her business tentacles extend to hospitality, auto-care and agriculture, Mrs Lulu-Briggs is more famous as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. The not-for-profit organisation, founded in 2001, has in the last 20 years provided quality humanitarian services, capacity building training and life-enhancing support to the elderly, the infirm and needy who dwell mainly in the rural areas of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Rising from the throes of her personal experience of being victimised and scandalised after the transition of her beloved husband, High Chief Dr O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Mrs Lulu-Briggs got a better glimpse of the travails of widows, most of whom are less fortunate than her. Her bitter experience, despite her respectable social standing, led her to take more interest in the plights of widows and in helping them rise above victimisation and all forms of persecution.

This led to collaborating with the African Women Lawyers Association, AWLA, to offer free legal service, fully paid for by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, to support embattled widows in the pursuit of their rights and the protection of their dignity. A toll-free number for assisting widows, the first of such a service in Nigeria was also made available to widows seeking help from the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

The widowhood support extends to wives of fallen heroes of the Nigerian military, out of whom 150 women were offered scholarship support for their children with many more receiving diverse care from the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. From interventions in primary health care and basic education to entrepreneurial and institutional support, Dr Mrs O. B. Lulu-Briggs typifies the true meaning of womanhood in her strength, courage, visionary leadership, and empathy for the oppressed and less fortunate.

To this day, she continues to impact the lives of thousands directly and many more indirectly with the unique inspiration of her life story and towering businesses. The foregoing makes her worthy as Vanguard’s Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2020.

